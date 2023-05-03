Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,801 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 22.0% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.22% of Zillow Group worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 407,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,151 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.