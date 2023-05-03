Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Green Plains Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

