Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.91, with a volume of 59071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GWO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.8328358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

