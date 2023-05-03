Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Shares Up 2.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 533.50 ($6.67). 224,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 336,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.50).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.75) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 574 ($7.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

In other news, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($37,312.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,399 shares of company stock worth $3,031,587. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

