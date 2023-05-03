Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$209.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

