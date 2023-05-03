Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 294,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 607,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3396825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

