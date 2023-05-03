GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,633,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,582,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 64.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.