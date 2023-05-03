Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) shares rose 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 146,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 117,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities; and manufacturing cannabis products in environmentally friendly greenhouses. It operates through the following product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible, and Topicals. The Inhalable segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates, distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens, cartridges, pre-rolls, and distillate syringes.

