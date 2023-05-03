Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 1%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 23,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Goldmoney Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of -0.68.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.00 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

