GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Acquires $46,339.42 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,787,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,059,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.

Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 47,332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in GoldMining by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

