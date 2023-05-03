Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,563 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 7.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $33,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 42,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.