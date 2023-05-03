Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro in the first quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Gogoro by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gogoro by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.24.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

