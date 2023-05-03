Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.56. Gogo shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 43,690 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gogo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 283,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

