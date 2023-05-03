GMX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.70 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $69.59 or 0.00243772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $604.10 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,211,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,681,462 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

