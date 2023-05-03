GMX Price Tops $68.71 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. GMX has a market capitalization of $596.66 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMX has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $68.71 or 0.00241429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,211,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,683,641 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

