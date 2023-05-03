Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28 to $10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GL stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 625,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,163. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

