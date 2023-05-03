Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

GLLIR stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

