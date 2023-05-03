Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLLI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,637. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

