Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,216 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 689,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 360,380 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 348,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

FINX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 60,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,952. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Global X FinTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

