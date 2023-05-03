Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 9,811 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

