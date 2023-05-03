Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 39,553 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $718.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

