Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.