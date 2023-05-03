Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $449,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

