Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

