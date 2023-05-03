Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 1,507,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,497. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.30.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.