Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.
GPN stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 1,507,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,497. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
