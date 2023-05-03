Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 1,507,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

