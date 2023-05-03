Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global Payments Stock Performance
GPN traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 1,507,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
