Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.