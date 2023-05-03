Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.02

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 129423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,990 shares of company stock worth $712,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

