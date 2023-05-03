Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

