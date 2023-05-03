Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,898. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

