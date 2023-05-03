Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

PFG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. 181,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,137. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

