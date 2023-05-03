Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 706,800 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,800 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 0.8% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Evergy worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,046,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 79,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

