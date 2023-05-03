Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.88. 204,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $231.78. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.