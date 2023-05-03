Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,010 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 251,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

