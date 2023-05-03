Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 384,382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 203,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 850,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 124,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 2,685,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,673,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

