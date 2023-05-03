Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.9% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $101,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 295,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,819. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

