Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,600 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 1,467,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,376,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

