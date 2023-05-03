Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,973,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

SJM stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. 176,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.