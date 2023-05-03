Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 60,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Articles

