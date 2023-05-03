GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.