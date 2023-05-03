Geoff Race Sells 22,082 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 940,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,043. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.