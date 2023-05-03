Geoff Race Sells 22,082 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 940,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,043. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Articles
