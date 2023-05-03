GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $206.07 million and $1.47 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

