Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.99. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

