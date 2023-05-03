Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

