Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,314 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

