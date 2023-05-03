Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,344,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

