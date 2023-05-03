Genesis Energy (GEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.33 and a beta of 2.19. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

