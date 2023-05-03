Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.03

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 177978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

