GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GABI traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.95 ($0.91). 193,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 131.75 and a quick ratio of 131.74. The firm has a market cap of £312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,647.55 and a beta of 0.56. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.27).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

