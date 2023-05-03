Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.80. 94,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 746,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

